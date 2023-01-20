Suryakumar Yadav is arguably one of the best T20 batters in the current times. After ending 2022 as the leading run-scorer in the shortest format with 1164 runs, the India batter brought up his third international century during the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Suryakumar also joined the elite list of just 5 international batters who have scored three or more centuries in the format. However, in a turn of events, the 32-year-old batter was benched for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, much to the disappointment of the fans and former cricketers.

Suryakumar, who has been carrying a blistering form in the T20Is, is still looking for a big innings in the 50-over format. India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev stated that he failed to understand why Suryakumar was dropped for the ODIs despite getting the Man of the Match award, in the previous game.

"Having said that, they should have one set of teams for a period of time. You can change an odd person I can understand that. But if your Man of the Match (Suryakumar Yadav) is getting dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, we as cricketers don't understand that," said Kapil Dev in an interaction with Gulf News.

Kapil further stated that the selectors should form different teams for all three formats, as it would give a chance to many players.

"I think we should leave it to the cricket board what they (selectors) plan. There are so many cricketers coming so everyone should get a chance to play. From what I can see from the outside is that they will have three teams - one each for T20Is, ODIs and Tests. That way, you can have a bigger pool," said Kapil.

Coming to Team India, the hosts have claimed victory in the first ODI match against New Zealand by 12 runs on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be squaring off in the second ODI on Saturday in Raipur.

