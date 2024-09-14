Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Adam Zampa's reliable leg-spin helped England's middle-order to score against him in the second T20I at Cardiff, where hosts levelled the series with a three wickets victory in the second T20I. Liam Livingstone played a pivotal role in England's chase, smashing 87 off 47 balls. His explosive innings, alongside a formidable 90-run partnership with emerging talent Jacob Bethell, proved instrumental in chasing down Australia's imposing target of 194 with six balls to spare.

Zampa, who had been tasked with leading Australia's bowling attack in the absence of key bowlers such as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, struggled to control the game. His figures of 0-37 from four overs underscored a rare off-day for the leg-spinner.

Ponting emphasised that Australia has often struggled when Zampa is neutralised by opposition batters. The statistics reveal a stark contrast in Zampa's performance in wins versus losses: he boasts 83 wickets at an impressive average of 15.20 with an economy rate of 6.38 in victories, while his figures in defeats drop to 27 wickets at a much higher average of 40.07 with an economy rate of 8.49.

“If teams do get the better of Adam Zampa, Australia finds it hard to win,” Ponting noted during Sky Sports commentary. “He's the key for them through those middle overs, making the breakthroughs and breaking partnerships. That didn't happen tonight.”

England's strategy was clear: target Zampa's weaknesses. The hosts effectively identified that Zampa is more vulnerable to left-handed batters. Liam Livingstone and captain Phil Salt adopted a more cautious approach against Zampa, rotating the strike rather than attacking him aggressively. This tactic proved effective, but it was Jacob Bethell's audacious performance that truly turned the tide. The 20-year-old hit Zampa for 26 runs off just 11 balls, including a remarkable 100m six over long-on.

Bethell's aggressive approach and willingness to use his feet forced Zampa to vary his lengths, creating scoring opportunities. This contrasted sharply with Bethell's performance in the series opener, where he was dismissed cheaply after playing back to a full delivery from Zampa. His newfound confidence and adaptability were evident in Cardiff, proving crucial for England's success.

Ponting also critiqued Australian batters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Marcus Stoinis for their ineffective approach against England's spinners, particularly Livingstone. Their tendency to step away from their bodies and mishit shots towards long-on left them vulnerable. Ponting noted, “England were willing to use their feet against the Australian spin. I don't remember too many times tonight that the Australians left their crease at all.”

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)