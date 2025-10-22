Former Australia batter Michael Hussey joked that he could have scored 5000 runs more than India legend Sachin Tendulkar if he had started playing for his national side at a younger age. Hussey started his international career at the age of 28 and ended up scoring 12,398 runs at an average of 49 across all formats. Hussey, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), won the 2007 ODI World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. In a recent interaction, Hussey speculated how his career would have panned out if he started playing for Australia early.

"I've thought about it a lot. I'd probably be about 5,000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the game. Most centuries, most wins, most Ashes wins, and the most World Cup wins, probably all those things. And then, unfortunately, I wake up in the morning and it's just a dream. I would have loved an opportunity earlier, but the good thing for me was that when I got picked, I had a great understanding of my game." Hussey said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.

Earlier, in a candid conversation on NDTV, Tendulkar reflected on his era of cricket and offered a piece of advice to the younger generation.

Tendulkar revealed that it had taken Sri Lankan spin legend Muralitharan 18 months to master his now famous 'doosra' delivery, and emphasised the importance of patience.

"I'll give you a one-liner in between. Today's generation wants everything right now. But I believe, you can either have it 'right' or have it 'now. There is no such thing as a 'right now'," Tendulkar said to loud cheers in the conversation held in Dallas, United States.

"Murali is an example of that. For 18 months, he kept working on the doosra in the nets, but did not use it in an international match. The only reason was that in trying to overdo things in the nets, he might have lost his main weapon - the normal off-spin," Tendulkar added.