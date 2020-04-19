Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
ICC Warns Players To Be Wary Of "Corrupters" Despite Coronavirus Lockdown

Updated: 19 April 2020 09:25 IST

ICC's anti-corruption chief said it was wrong to assume that suspension of cricket due to coronavirus pandemic, would lead to a decline in approaches from criminals.

ICC's anti-corruption chief has told players to remain aware of approaches by potential fixers. © AFP

Elite level cricket may have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic but the sport's anti-corruption chief has told players to remain aware of approaches by potential fixers. There has been no major cricket played since last month and there's no certainty as to when any first-class, franchise or international matches will resume. But Alex Marshall, the head of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit, said it was wrong to assume this would lead to a decline in approaches from criminals who have long targeted cricket because the nature of the game means betting coups can be engineered by 'fixing' in-play events and not just the result.

"COVID-19 may have put a temporary stop on the playing of international and domestic cricket around the world but the corrupters are still active," Marshall told the Guardian.

"As a result, our work with members, players, player associations and agents continues."

A former police chief in England, Marshall added his team were aware reductions in income caused by the current suspension of cricket could make lower-paid players more vulnerable to fixing approaches.

"We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date," he said.

"We have reached out to our members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches and do not let their guard down while there is no cricket being played."

Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Cricket
Highlights
  • Alex Marshall told players to be wary of approaches by potential fixers
  • Alex Marshall is the head of the ICC's anti-corruption unit
  • Elite level cricket is currently suspended due to coronavirus pandemic
