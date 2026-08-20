The International Cricket Council (ICC) Appeals Panel on Thursday rescinded the demerit point imposed on Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium after reviewing an appeal against the 'Unsatisfactory' rating given to the venue's pitch during the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in June. The decision came after the panel reviewed match footage, the match referee's report, and official comments from the captains involved in the fixture played on June 4. The pitch had initially been rated 'Unsatisfactory' under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, resulting in one demerit point being imposed on the venue.

However, following the appeal submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Appeals Panel determined that while the match referee had correctly followed the relevant guidelines, the playing surface did not display the characteristics required for an 'Unsatisfactory' rating.

The panel specifically noted that the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or excessive spin and subsequently rescinded the demerit point. As a result, Gaddafi Stadium now carries zero demerit points on its record.

The ICC Appeals Panel also considered two appeals submitted by Cricket Canada concerning the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Toronto.

The venue had received an 'Unsatisfactory' rating for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States and the Netherlands on June 8. The panel found that the surface was consistent with a satisfactory pitch and did not show excessive unevenness, seam movement, or spin. The demerit point from that match was therefore withdrawn.

However, the three demerit points imposed after the venue was rated 'Unfit' for the Canada-Netherlands match on June 16 remain in place. The panel concluded that the condition of the pitch during that fixture was dangerous and therefore consistent with an 'Unfit' rating.

Following the decisions, Gaddafi Stadium has no demerit points, while the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground has three demerit points on its record.

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