The International Cricket Council (ICC) will travel to Bangladesh in a few days for a final one-on-one meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will then announce the decision on the team's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, sources told ANI. This development follows the video conference meeting between the BCB and the ICC, which was held on Tuesday to discuss the Bangladesh National Cricket Team's participation in the marquee T20I event. Notably, Bangladesh's visit to India for their T20 WC fixtures is uncertain as of now, with the BCB putting forth a request to the ICC to relocate its matches outside India due to keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind.

This request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad, and the move was carried out, amid atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In the video conference meeting, representing the BCB were President Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee, Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India.

While the ICC noted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested that the BCB reconsider its stance, the Board's position remained unchanged.

Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB haid said it remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.

The T20 World Cup will start on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata and will conclude their group-stage campaign with clash against Nepal on February 17.

