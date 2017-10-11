 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin

Updated: 11 October 2017 17:14 IST

The right arm fast bowler is eight points behind second placed Ravindra Jadeja (884 points) and 20 behind top-ranked James Anderson (896 points) of England.

ICC Test Rankings: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin
Kagiso Rabada overtook Ravichandran Ashwin and Rangana Herath © AFP

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada moved up two places, a career-best, in the bowlers' list in the latest ICC Test rankings released on October 11. Rabada was adjudged as the player of the match in the second Test of recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0. The 22-year-old picked up five wickets in each innings for an enviable match haul of 10/63 that guided the Proteas to an innings and 254 runs victory in Bloemfontein. The South African (876 points) overtook India's Ravichandran Ashwin (852 points) and spinner Rangana Herath (833 points) of Sri Lanka.
 
However, the right arm fast bowler is eight points behind second placed Ravindra Jadeja (884 points) and 20 behind top-ranked James Anderson (896 points) of England.
 
Rabada was not the only South Africa pace bowler to gain in the latest rankings as his new-ball partner Duanne Olivier (up nine places to a career-best 48th position), Wayne Parnell (up 10 places to 60th) and Andile Phehlukwayo (up 27 places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.
 
Captain Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram, century-makers at Bloemfontein, are among the batsmen to gain. Du Plessis's 135 not out has seen him move up two places to 14th position while Markram has gained 43 slots to reach a career-best 61st position after his knock of 143.
 
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara remains in fourth spot and captain Virat Kohli in sixth position. Though India have not played a Test recently, Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane gained a place each to be eighth and ninth in the rankings.
 
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz's five wickets in the second Test with Sri Lanka have seen him overtake India's Umesh Yadav to take 24th position while Haris Sohail has gained 35 places to reach 83rd rank.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Kagiso Rabada Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada moved up two places, a career-best
  • Kagiso Rabada overtook Ravichandran Ashwin and Rangana Herath
  • Kagiso Rabada is behind Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson
Related Articles
Kagiso Rabada Spearheads South Africa's Biggest Win
Kagiso Rabada Spearheads South Africa's Biggest Win
2nd Test, Day 2: Kagiso Rabada Takes South Africa To Brink Of Series Victory vs Bangladesh
2nd Test, Day 2: Kagiso Rabada Takes South Africa To Brink Of Series Victory vs Bangladesh
2nd Test: South Africa Bank On Kagiso Rabada, Bangladesh Aim To Avoid 2-0 Cleansweep
2nd Test: South Africa Bank On Kagiso Rabada, Bangladesh Aim To Avoid 2-0 Cleansweep
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.