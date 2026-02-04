Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has jumped 32 positions in the latest ICC Men's T20I batter rankings after an impressive comeback series against New Zealand, where the left-handed player scored 207 runs in just three matches, which also includes his maiden T20I century. Kishan is now placed at the 32nd spot in the rankings released just before the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will commence on February 7. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also moved past Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan to come in sixth place. While opener Abhishek Sharma continued his dominance at the top.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opener Saim Ayub has grabbed the top spot in the T20I all-rounders ranking after an impressive run in the recently concluded Australia series, which Pakistan won by 3-0. The 23-year-old scored 119 runs and claimed three wickets during the series, which helped him dethrone Sikandar Raza from the No. 1 spot.

Pakistan's main spinner, Abrar Ahmed, also made significant gains as he moved to the second spot. The right-armer is just 28 points behind Varun Chakravarthy, who holds the top spot.

Pakistan's all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, who took a five-wicket haul in the series, moved eight spots to be placed at seventh in the bowlers' ranking.

While England leg-spinner Adil Rashid moved up two places to fourth, and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner jumped eight spots to equal 23rd in the ranking.

There were also other movements inside the top 10 for T20I batters. England's former captain Jos Buttler moved up to third. Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka climbed to fifth, and New Zealand's Tim Seifert advanced to ninth.

Other than that, South Africa's opener Ryan Rickleton moved 42 places to the 40th spot, and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green climbed 16 spots to 14. Proteas star Quinton De Kock, who scored a brilliant hundred, has gained 15 places to sit at 22nd.

