The men's Cricket World Cup will once again become a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday. The changes were announced as the ICC, cricket's global governing body, unveiled its global schedule of events from 2024-2031. Only 10 teams contested the 2019 World Cup, won by hosts England, compared to 14 four years earlier.

But a statement issued by the ICC board said: "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030."

More to follow...