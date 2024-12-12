International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah held a meeting with Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (OCOG) CEO Cindy Hook on Thursday. Shah shared a glimpse of his meeting with Hook on his X account and wrote, "Very exciting time ahead for Cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today." The meeting highlights ICC's goal of keeping the sport in the Olympic calendar after its inclusion in the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, marking the sport's historic return after its only earlier appearance in the 1900 Olympics.

Shah, who assumed the charge of the ICC chairman on December 1, stressed making cricket 'accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide' in his first public statement.

"As we enter a transformative phase for cricket, I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to grow the game's global footprint and create new avenues for its development," Shah had said.

"From grassroots initiatives to marquee events, my vision is to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide," he added.

The 2032 Olympics will be held across 37 proposed venues across the host city Brisbane, several co-host cities around Queensland, and joined by select venues in Melbourne and Sydney - two iconic Australian cities already etched into the Olympic record books.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 currently includes 37 proposed venues, set to host the 28 Olympic and 22 Paralympic sports.

