The ICC rankings published on Wednesday created a flutter around the cricket world as the ODI list did not have the names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both the Indian cricket superstars have retired from Tests and T20Is. ODI is the only format that they are still active. In the midst of this, Kohli and Rohit's missing names started a speculation on social media that they might be on their way out from the ODI format too.

However ICC has now clarified that it was a technical glitch that saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's named missing from the ICC list. "A number of issues in this week's rankings are currently being investigated," the ICC told Wisden. Later, both the names were added. Rohit is currently ranked No. 2 while Kohli is no. 4.

Meanwhile, India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to third place in the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers released on Wednesday with South African tweaker Kehsav Maharaj reclaiming the top position. Maharaj regained the top position after helping his team beat Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI of their three-match series in Cairns.

The 35-year-old left-arm spinner, who was named Player of the Match after grabbing five for 33, overtook Kuldeep and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana to the top spot, which he had earlier held briefly in November and December 2023.

Apart from Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian bowler who is in the top 10 in the updated list.

The Indian team has not played an ODI match since their title triumph in the Champions Trophy.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was another one to make huge inroads in the bowling rankings after his superb haul of six for 18 in the final game of their three-match series against Pakistan, moving up 15 spots to 18th position.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 15 places to joint-39th) and West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase (up five places to 58th) are others to move up the list.

In the men's batting rankings, Shubman Gill continues to top the list with 784 points, with Shreyas Iyer being the other Indian in the top 10 at eighth position.