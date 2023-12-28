MS Dhoni is an icon in many sense. His rise from Ranchi to becoming one of the most following cricketers ever is stuff of legends. Though the former Indian cricket team captain left international cricket long ago, he is still the heart and soul of IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Last year, MS Dhoni made it clear that he will play at the IPL 2024. Fans would be eager to see him in action yet again when the IPL starts in March next year. Apart from his cricket records, MS Dhoni's style statement is also followed a lot. His recent hairstyle has been quite a rage among the fans and he opened up on it.

"Earlier when I used to go for ad films, I usually got ready in 20 minutes hair, makeup everything. Now it takes 1 hour, 5 minutes- 1 hour, 10 minutes. It's bit boring, just sitting on that chair and waiting, but all my fans have appreciated by hairstyle. So, I'll try to keep it for some time," MS Dhoni said.

"I agree with you (as the crowd started applauding) but it's quite a task to maintain this. I'll try to keep it but maybe one fine day I might decide to chop it off."

MS Dhoni said, "maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes. I'm doing because fans are liking it, but someday I wakes up and decide it's enough, I'll cut it down".pic.twitter.com/qknk36Spop — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2023

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni will be a part of the tournament in 2024 as well, the fans still wonder whether he would be continuing his stint even after the end of the upcoming season. Keeping the curiosity intact among the fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that only Dhoni could say if it is going to be his last edition.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Dhoni went through a knee surgery in early June this year. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be match-fit well ahead of IPL 2024.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan.

In a bid to retain their Indian Premier League (IPL) title, CSK did some exceptional business at the Players Auction in Dubai on December 19. The MS Dhoni-led side roped in six players in total, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as their most expensive buy, priced at Rs 14 crore. The five-time champions stunned everyone when they bought uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore. CSK resigned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, following his release from KKR.