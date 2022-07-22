The news of IPL team owners buying six teams in the new South African T20 league, that is set to begin in January next year, has created quite a flutter in the cricket world. With all the teams in the new league in South Africa being owned by IPL owners, there might be a possibility of Indian players playing in that league, according to former Indian cricket team player Aakash Chopra. And one player who might be in demand is Suresh Raina, says Chopra.

"When Indian franchises buy all six teams in the CSA T20 league, it becomes a totally Indian league. Indian franchises are there in the UAE T20 league as well. If it keeps growing like this...already IPL has got two and half months window, it's going to come in FTP. Even South African T20 League is likely to get a window. May be there will be a time, franchises might want their players, of course they are Indian players too, to play in different places," Aakash Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube Channel.

"I actually see Suresh Raina play. I see some of the Indian players playing in these leagues very, very soon. Those who are not playing in the IPL, they are all available, but Raina is a very interesting case. A lot of people might want to spend a lot of money on him."

Raina last played for India in 2018 and has retired from international cricket.