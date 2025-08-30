Days after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reflected on his playing career. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin elaborated about his career, and how he overcame challenges with his strong mindset and self-belief. Ashwin announced the decision to quit IPL earlier this week, with the aim of playing in overseas franchise leagues. The 38-year-old suggested that being ambitious and confident from an early stage helped him excel in his career.

"Had anyone said I would achieve so much at the start of my career, I would have been surprised. Yet, when you first try to make it big, the world will constantly oppose it, saying 'He's an overthinker, over-ambitious and too big to fit in the glove.' I've heard many such things about myself. However, if I am not ambitious about my own life, who will be?" said Ashwin, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Speaking on his desire to prove people wrong, Ashwin recalled that he once decided that he would leave CSK with no other option but to play him, despite the fact that there was cut-throat competitions for places in the team.

"Even when I played for CSK, Muttiah Muralitharan was the off-spinner. When he was picked, many told me, 'There is no way two off-spinners will play.' Unfortunately, I have this problem where I wanted to prove people wrong by trying to respond, 'I'll make them play two off-spinners.' I see that as my confidence. I've even said I'll play ahead of Muralitharan. That's not me belittling Muralitharan; it's just me trying to get to his level," he added.

Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 scalps in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. Before rejoining CSK in 2025, he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin spent his early years in the IPL from 2008 to 2015 for the Men in Yellow, capturing the title twice in 2010 and 2011, with 33 wickets across these seasons, including 20 in 2011. Ashwin played a key role in CSK's success.