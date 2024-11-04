Son Heung-min was included in the South Korea squad named Monday for World Cup qualifiers this month, with coach Hong Myung-bo vowing to "protect his health". The Spurs and South Korea skipper missed recent weeks with a hamstring problem and on his return was subbed off in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said the decision to take the 32-year-old off before the hour was a precaution.

Son did not feature for South Korea in World Cup qualifiers last month but was named in Hong's squad for upcoming games against Kuwait and Palestine.

"We will see how much his playing time increases in the next two matches (for Spurs) and that will be part of our preparation for the two November games," Hong said, according to the news agency Yonhap.

"I don't think it's appropriate for us to push him hard on the national team just because he has returned to action for his club."

Hong added: "I obviously understand he wants to play for the national team but first and foremost we have to protect his health."

South Korea are on course for the 2026 World Cup, sitting top of their group in the pivotal third Asian qualifying round with three wins and a draw.

