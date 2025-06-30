Rohit Sharma is currently the designated captain in just the ODIs. He has already retired from T20Is and Tests. However, his captaincy that resulted in a T20 World Cup win and a Champions Trophy win has placed him among the greatest Indian captains. Before him, Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian cricket team. While India's prowess as a bowling unit increased under Kohli and it won series in Australia, the team could not win any ICC title.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, in an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin, talked in details about the duo's captaincy style. He was also asked about the conversation he had with Rohit while taking DRS calls.

"I can't mention the exact words, since this is a family show. I can't use those words. He asked me, "Macha are you sure it's hitting the stumps or are you bluffing me. And a conversation likle that. If its does not go his way, he is exasperated," Varun Chakaravarthy said on R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

He was also asked about the difference between captaincy style of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Virat is a true leader. When you just see him, when you just observe what he is doing and you must have also noticed the match against Pakistan, you were also there. We lost first two wickets to Shaheen Shah Afridi. But when Virat came, he stepped down and hit Shaheen for a six and it was so inspiring and motivational, but how he is giving it back and all this. So Virat is exceptional, as in the way he can cheer up everyone. So the main thing was whenever I spoke to him his answers were very motivational and in that thing and when I spoke to Rohit Sharma, it was very tactical. So it was two different parts," Ashwin said.

Chakravarthy also explained how a net-bowling stint with CSK paved the way for his entry in the IPL. Though the mystery spinner didn't get to play for the Super Kings, he did manage to turn heads as a net bowler for them before making it big for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"I bowled to DK, who was impressed and said that he would call me later on. That was the year Chennai was coming back to the IPL after two years of not playing. An interesting incident happened at that time. I learned that Mr. TS Mohan was handling the net bowlers for CSK. I was going on a scooter, following the CSK bus, and I called him from outside the Chepauk stadium.

"I told him that I bowl mystery spin and asked if there was a chance I could be a net bowler for CSK. He asked me which division I played in, and I said that I played in the fifth division. He explained that they only took first division bowlers and no one else. See, he could have easily said no to me, but somehow, he just asked me to come meet him the next day," Chakravarthy revealed during the candid chat with Ashwin.