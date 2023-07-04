Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is all set to get the British passport next year. The star speedster married Narjis Khan, a British citizen and lawyer, in 2016. The Pakistani bowler relocated to England in 2020 and he is now only one year away from receiving his British passport. It is worth noting that Pakistani players are not allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League, however, a British passport might change things for Amir. But another big question is whether the pacer himself willing to join the cash-rich Indian league.

"I have one year. I don't know what would be the scenario. I always move step by step. I don't know where I will be after a year. Nobody knows the future. When I get the passport, I will definitely avail the best opportunity I get," Amir told ARY News.

The Pakistani players were part of IPL in the inaugural season in 2008 but the deteriorating political ties between the two nations saw India banning the participation.

However, the Pakistani pacer made it clear that he would not be playing international cricket for England.

"I won't play for England. I have already played international cricket, whatever I had to play, for Pakistan," he said.

Amir had earlier expressed his excitement at the opportunity to potentially represent Pakistan again. The pacer had called time on his international career in 2020 in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he received from the then management.

"If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan again. But I would like to play and perform well in PSL," Amir had said after Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chief was shown the exit door by the new government in Pakistan.