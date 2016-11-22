 
Hyderabad Cricket Association Accepts Lodha Committee Recommendations

Updated: 22 November 2016 10:59 IST

A unanimous resolution accepting the recommendations of the Lodha Committee was passed during an SGM held in Hyderabad on Sunday

HCA passed a unanimous resolution accepting the recommendations of the Lodha panel. © PTI

Hyderabad:

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has amended its memorandum, rules and regulations to bring them in conformity with the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Hyderabad.

A unanimous resolution was passed to the effect at the SGM held at HCA's registered office at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, HCA said in a release.

Topics : Cricket
