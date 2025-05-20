Marnus Labuschagne's blueprint to get valuable game time before Australia's high-stakes World Test Championship final against South Africa next was scuppered yet again. Labuschagne, who appeared in his first of two County Championship fixtures for Glamorgan, continued to endure a dry spell with his bat in the second innings after a flop show in the first. The former world number one Test batter turned his focus to get some time on the crease before the blockbuster fixture against the Proteas, scheduled to take place from June 11. He joined County side Glamorgan for their two fixtures, looking to get a hang of the English conditions a bit early before Australia turns up to defend the prized WTC mace.

After a duck in the first innings, Labuschagne continued his search for the purple patch after Glamorgan lost Zain ul Hassan cheaply in pursuit of a paltry 66-run target against Northamptonshire.

Labuschagne lasted just eight deliveries as Ben Sanderson brought the curtains down on his innings and punched his return ticket on just 4(8). In the first innings, Labuschagne walked out at the crease at 46/1 for Glamorgan against Northamptonshire at Sophia Gardens, looking to find his groove; however, his plans were immediately thwarted by South Australia quick Harry Conway.

The 30-year-old lasted just seven deliveries and eight minutes before Northamptonshire's Conway lured out a thick outside edge straight to Justin Broad, forcing the experienced batter to return for a duck.

Labuschagne's prized wicket pulled out a big celebration from the jubilant Conway, enacting the umpire's signal to confirm the dismissal. While one Australian relished the moment, the other looked back on his spoiled first hit-out after a recent paternity break.

The 30-year-old's consistent failure further compounds his pressure regarding his place in Australia's WTC final playing XI. Even though he has been named in the squad, there are questions regarding his place in the final XI.

Considering the form he has exuded, Marnus would now look to make the most of his second turn against Northamptonshire. With just 232 runs from five Tests at 25.78 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Labuschagne's mediocre run for the Baggy Greens raised concerns about his position in the team.

In search of his lost mojo, Labuschagne then embarked on a tour to Sri Lanka to test himself under the unrelenting spin conditions. While the rest of his compatriots thrived on turning tracks, Labuschagne could only tally 50 runs from two Galle Tests.

