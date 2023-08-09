The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the richest cricket board in the world. The Indian board has been getting the biggest chunk from the ICC's annual revenue. This year, it was announced that the BCCI will annually earn a whopping USD 230 million in the 2024-27 cycle. The extravagant earnings also result in the board paying huge taxes to the government. But how much? It has been revealed that the BCCI paid Rs 1,159 crore in income tax in the 2021-22 fiscal.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave details of the income tax paid by the BCCI and its income and expenditures in the last five years based on the returns filed.

The earning from the ICC revenue pool is only one of the sources for the BCCI. The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains another big-money tournament for the Indian board that fetches them huge money. The IPL remains the most lucrative league in the world, both in terms of players' participation and sponsorships. And, it is only expected to strengthen in the coming years.

In the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid Rs 844.92 crore in income tax, slightly lower than Rs 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20.

In FY2019, the board paid Rs 815.08 crore as taxes, higher than Rs 596.63 crore paid in 2017-18.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, BCCI had earned a revenue of Rs 7,606 crore, while its expenditure stood at close to Rs 3,064 crore. In 2020-21, its income stood at Rs 4,735 crore and expenditure at Rs 3,080 crore.

With ANI inputs

