Sarfaraz Khan on Monday stunned the cricket world by sharing his latest image where the talented batter looked a lot leaner than his earlier self. Several reports claimed that he had lost 17 kg in little over two months, and the 27-year-old himself shared a photo which said he lost the reported weight. Khan, who has played six Tests scoring 371 runs, was not picked for the India squad that is currently playing in England. He, however, featured in the India A Tour of England that preceded the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and scored a ton too. Though Sarfaraz broke into the Indian team last year, making his Test debut against England in February, he hasn't quite managed to cement his place in the team yet.

While runs have been coming from Sarfaraz's bat in domestic cricket, the right-handed batter has further proven his resolve by working hard on his fitness too.

So, how did Sarfaraz Khan lose 17kgs? In May, when he was named for the India A Tour, his father Naushad gave a detailed account of his weight loss journey.

"We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrot, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee," Naushad told HT.

"We eat avocados also. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items."

Naushad added that Sarfaraz had given up on Biryani too. "He has almost lost 10 kgs within 1.5 months. He is working on reducing his weight even further. I have reduced 12 kgs myself because I had a knee issue. So, I also benefited from it. The doctor told me that I have to do a knee replacement. So, I told him that I had to delay it. He told me that I have to reduce my weight for that," Naushad said.

Sarfaraz's snub for the India Tour of England was criticised by many former cricketers.