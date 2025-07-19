One of the most loved Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma, brought an end to his Test career in an unceremonious fashion as he revealed his decision to quit the format before the squad for the England tour was to be picked. Many feel that Rohit could've continued for at least one more assignment and gotten a farewell from the format. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selector Jatin Paranjpe feels Rohit could've done a lot more in Test cricket than he did.

Paranjpe recalled a conversation with Rohit about his ambitions in the red-ball format. While Rohit cemented his spot in India's white-ball teams quite early, it took him time to do the same in Tests.

"I remember he was not playing Test cricket for India. And we had this conversation, and he said, 'I started playing cricket with a red ball, Jatin. How can you say that I am not interested in Test cricket?' I got the message, and I was hoping that that was what he would say," Paranjpe said on 'A Century of Stories' podcast with Cyrus Broacha.

Paranjpe even said that he was stunned to see Rohit drop himself from the Sydney Test against Australia. Though he initially cleared the intention to travel to England for the Test series, the decision to quit the format was taken before even the squad was named.

"He said he lives for Test cricket. I think Rohit Sharma could have done a lot more in Test cricket. I think he would be the first one to say that as well. I was a little bit disappointed that he chose to drop himself in Sydney because we could have levelled the series," he added.

The former BCCI selector also recalled how Ravi Shastri decided to promote Rohit as an opener in Tests, a move that changed the Hitman's career in the whites altogether.

"That's the big moment. I remember I was part of the selection committee at that time. That was Ravi Shastri's idea. Superb thinker. Ravi is 3-4 steps ahead of everybody when it comes to reading the game," said Paranjpe.