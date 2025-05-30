India and Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja has played a lot of cricket under MS Dhoni's captaincy, be it in international arena or in the Indian Premier League. While Dhoni called time on his career at the highest level in 2020, he continues to play with Jadeja for Chennai Super Kings. Both the players share a great camaraderie, but things were not like this during the forming years of Jadeja. In a recent interview, the all-rounder revealed that he used to hesitate to talk to Dhoni at the beginning. He also explained in detail how he escaped his first interaction with Dhoni.

Jadeja made the revelation while speaking to former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel. Talking about the first time he saw Dhoni, Jadeja said, "The first time I met him was the Challenger Trophy in Chennai in 2005. He was going to Chennai from Mumbai. I was sitting in the Economy class and Mahi bhai was sitting in the Business class. People started talking about that Dhoni is sitting at the front. I always used to hesitate to talk to Dhoni. I even get hesitated now as well, whenever he is not in the best of moods. He might not tell you, but it is evident from the face that he doesn't want to talk."

"Back then I was a kid and thus had a lot of fear about it. That was the first time I saw him in the flight. My manager told me that I had to go to the hotel from airport with him. I started thinking, 'How would I react in front of him. What would I talk to him?'

"His phone got under the seat and that is why he took some time to retrieve it. I found it a good opportunity to escape and left the flight immediately."

Jadeja turned out to become India's one of the best all-rounders and his talent got a lot of support under Dhoni's leadership, which eventually saw the player shine at the highest level.