West Indies cricket stars Clive Llyod, the team's former World Cup-winning skipper, batter Alvin Kallicharran and former spinner Devendra Bishoo interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Guyana on Friday. PM Modi's visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over five decades, marked the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. During the historic visit, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside Caribbean leaders, further strengthening India's partnerships in the region.

Speaking after the interaction with the media, Llyod said that players from Guyana will get a chance to train in India, which is great. He also noted PM Modi's interest in boosting cricket.

"We had a good discussion...The conversation went very well...I think 11 of our players will now be training in India. So, it has been a very good decision by them. We are thankful to them for that...He is interested in cricket and that is very good. He is doing things to help to boost cricket. So, we would like more Prime Ministers like him," he said.

Llyod lifted World Cups in 1975 and 1979 with West Indies. In 110 Tests and 175 innings, he scored 7,515 runs at an average of 46.67, with 19 centuries and 39 fifties. His best score is 242*. In 87 ODIs, he scored 1,977 runs at an average of 39.54, with a century and 11 fifties in 69 innings. His best score was 102.

Kallicharran said that PM Modi's knowledge in cricket is special since he is aware of players and their tours to India and the connection was "tremendous".

"Everybody in India knows Cricket. But his knowledge is special because he knows when we went to India. He knows us by our first name...To meet the prime minister today personally is magic...The connection is tremendous. The kind of help to work with our young Cricketers is very kind of the Prime Minister and India," he added.

In 66 Tests for WI, Kallicharan made 4,399 runs at an average of 44.43, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties. His best score was 187. In 31 ODIs, he scored 826 runs in 28 innings, with six fifties and best score of 78. He was also a crucial part of team's two World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979.

Advertisement

Bishoo, the spinner who represented the side from 2011-19, also said that he felt amazing on meeting PM Modi, calling him a simple person.

"Meeting him for the first time is amazing...He is an amazing guy...Our President and him, we had a lot of events over the past few days. I think the people in Guyana love him and really appreciate that he is there and spent some time with our country and diverse culture. So, having him here is amazing. He seemed so simple...which is one good quality of a human being," he said.

In 85 matches for WI across all formats, Bishoo took 162 wickets at an average of 37.99, with best figures of 8.49.

Earlier, PM Modi termed his visit -- first by an Indian PM to Guyana -- as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Ali for the warm welcome, PM Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing the press meeting with President Ali of Guyana, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi further said that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy," and recognising the importance of reforming global institutions to address the complexities of today's world.

He added that both countries also underscored their shared priority of climate justice, pledging to continue striving for progress in all areas.

"India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reforming global institutions is essential in today's world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to strive for progress in all areas," he said.

"Our relations were established by those who arrived from India here, in Guyana, 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays a significant role in the development of Guyana," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana's capital, Georgetown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)