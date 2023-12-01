Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly said that he was not surprised by Rahul Dravid receiving a contract extension as the team's head coach. During a recent event, Ganguly said that the BCCI was always convinced about Dravid's appointment and he was extremely happy to see that Dravid will stay on as the head coach. Under his guidance, the Indian cricket team finished runners-up in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and Ganguly hoped that he will be able to take them to the T20 World Cup success in 2024. The BCCI has extended the contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid at least till the T20 World Cup, even though the exact duration of his second term is not yet known.

It was during Ganguly's BCCI tenure that Dravid had become the head coach and the former India lefthander was happy for his teammate's contract extension.

"I'm not surprised that they have shown faith in Dravid. When I was president of the Board, we convinced him to do this job. And I'm so happy to see yesterday that his tenure has been extended.

"It was always the case, depending on whether he wanted it or not. I wish him luck for another World Cup in June. He was very close this time.

"They may not have won it, but they probably were the best team in the competition with the way they played. So he's got another seven months for a World Cup in the West Indies. Hopefully, at that time, he will not be runners-up, but a champion," he said.

Asked about India's title drought at an ICC global showpiece, Ganguly said: "Hopefully they will cross the bridge one day." "As a captain, I've qualified for three finals, and lost twice -- 2003 World Cup and 2001 Champions Trophy. So I don't have the right to say how to win finals. I managed just one win that too as joint winners with Sri Lanka (2002 Champions Trophy)," he said.

"At least, they are making the final and by dominating the tournament. Hopefully they will cross the bridge one day, their luck will change. There is no rocket science."

(With PTI inputs)