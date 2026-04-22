MS Dhoni is not only regarded as one of India's most successful cricket captains but also as a true patriot. Throughout his international career, Dhoni frequently set aside his personal interests for the sake of his country. The stories of his sacrifices have often been narrated by some of his former teammates. He even served in the Indian Army after being awarded an honorary rank and the prestigious Maroon Beret. However, the decision to grant him this rank was initially met with some resistance. Retired Lt. Gen. Vinod Bhatia shared a compelling story about how Dhoni eventually changed his mind regarding the captain's honorary status.

In a podcast, Bhatia revealed that he was originally reluctant to see Dhoni receive the rank, doubting whether a civilian could truly uphold the prestige of a paratrooper. However, after witnessing the cricketer's genuine commitment, Bhatia had a change of heart.

"Our chief at the time was General VK Singh," Bhatia explained. "He decided that MS Dhoni, who was the Indian team captain then, should be given an honorary rank. I was a bit reluctant. The Maroon Beret is very prestigious; to become a paratrooper, one must undergo six months of probation. It is incredibly tough, with a selection rate of only 20%, and the goal is to break your will. Giving the Maroon Beret to someone without that probation felt wrong."

Despite these initial reservations, Dhoni proved his mettle. Bhatia noted that Dhoni served as a soldier and fulfilled all requisite duties, including an assignment at the Line of Control (LoC).

"MS Dhoni has done a lot for the country. I am very proud of him and his achievements. They call him 'Captain Cool,' and he possessed immense passion. He even admitted to me that he was afraid of heights, yet he still went ahead and jumped. He completed his paratrooper jumps and always upheld the dignity of the uniform. He behaved and marched like a soldier; I could feel that he was a true soldier at heart. Furthermore, he served in Jammu and Kashmir with our units, travelling right up to the Line of Control. His motivation was truly remarkable."

The story behind how MS Dhoni earned the Maroon Beret .



"He went and Served in J&K with our soldiers , He went to the Border" pic.twitter.com/GXMM3cdeHX — MAHIYANK (@Mahiyank_78) April 21, 2026

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army (106 Para TA Battalion), conferred in 2011. He is permitted to wear the elite maroon beret and the Para Wing insignia, having qualified as a paratrooper in 2015 after completing five parachute training jumps

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