It has been a brilliant couple of months for young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener had a tremendous Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Rajasthan Royals and his hard work was rewarded by the selectors as he found a spot in the Indian cricket team Test squad for the tour against West Indies. For any young cricketer, meeting MS Dhoni is a huge occasion and Jaiswal revealed the details about the first time when he met the former India skipper. Jaiswal opened up about their conversations and how he was nervous before approaching Dhoni for a chat.

“It was a great moment in my life. It was the first time I had seen Dhoni up close. I tried in the middle of games to have a conversation with him. He told me to keep playing cricketing shots and keep faith in myself and to keep my mind at peace. These are simple things but they are very difficult to do in real life. You need a lot of patience," Jaiswal said in an interaction with Indian Express.

Jaiswal also made it clear that he does not allow praises to cloud his judgement.

“I only think about what I should do. I don't think much about other things. If there are a few things that would enhance my cricket, then I would do it. I respect the game, and I feel blessed that I am doing something which I have always dreamt of. And if I am able to entertain and spread happiness with my skills, that's great.”

“If someone says ‘Wow, Yashasvi, what a shot you have played', ‘what a catch you have taken' or ‘what a run-out you pulled off', that's a blessing for me. I want to stay humble and enjoy my game. I respect what God has given me and want to take it forward peacefully," he added.

