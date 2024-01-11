Dhanashree Verma is the newest wildcard entry in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and considering her expertise, a lot of social media users have already hailed her as one of the favourites to win the big prize. In a recent interview, Dhanashree opened up about her husband - Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to her participation. She said that Chahal was extremely supportive and told her to do her best and make sure that she performs well in the show.

“Yuzvendra is very supportive and unhone kaha mujhe aap jao show karo acche se (he said that you go and perform well on the show). He told me I'm the best and I should do good on the show. We both support each other a lot,” Dhanashree said in the interview with ETimes.

“The competition is quite tough on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Adrija Sinha is a good dancer and I consider her as my competition. Also, if I see the overall competition, everyone is doing really great and it's quite tough to pick just one name. Everyone has grown on the show and have come so far in the competition. But I know I'm part of a competition and it first starts with myself and then other contestants,” she added.

Snubbed for India's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, there was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal in the team's 5-match T20I series against Australia too.

With most of the senior players rested, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a young squad for the series, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the troops.

Fans expected the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson to return to the team for the bilateral series but there was no place for either of the three in the roster.

Chahal, taking to social media soon after the squad was announced, shared a cryptic post, with just a single smiley emoticon.