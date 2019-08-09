 
Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket, Gets Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 09 August 2019 13:20 IST

Sachin Tendulkar called Hashim Amla the source of inspiration for many youngsters.

Hashim Amla also climbed to the top of the ICC rankings in both Tests and ODIs. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday paid tribute to Hashim Amla a day after South Africa ace opener bid adieu to all forms of international cricket. Tendulkar called Amla a source of inspiration for many youngsters. Hashim Amla ended his international career two days after star South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced retirement from Test cricket. Amla, however, will continue to play domestic T20 cricket in South Africa. He last played for South Africa in the recently concluded World Cup.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 as the leading run-getter and century-maker in both Tests and ODIs, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Amla's retirement. He wished Amla the best for his future after the retirement.

"You have served your country with great distinction and been a source of inspiration for many youngsters @amlahash! Wishing you a wonderful retired life. Good luck my friend," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier, Tendulkar had also wished luck to Dale Steyn after his retirement from Test Cricket.

"Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground. It's been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Apart from Tendulkar, other cricketers including Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Shoaib Akhtar, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Shaun Pollock were also full of praise and admiration for Hashim Amla.

Amla enjoyed tremendous success in his 15-year career and ended up playing 124 Tests and 181 ODI matches for South Africa, leaving everyone wanting for more. He represented South Africa in 44 Twenty20 Internationals as well.

Confirming Amla's decision, Cricket South Africa on Thursday had tweeted, "@amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Hashim Mahomed Amla Hashim Amla Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Amla enjoyed tremendous success in his 15-year career
  • He ended up playing 124 Tests and 181 ODI matches for South Africa
  • Tendulkar had also wished luck to Steyn after his retirement
