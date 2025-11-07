Speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan, former India cricketer and commentator Reema Malhotra reflected on the evolution of women's cricket in India through the journey of Harmanpreet Kaur. Malhotra said, "When Harmanpreet Kaur made her debut in the 2009 World Cup, we saw her hit a six for the first time. We were looking for players who could hit those big, powerful shots. There were such players in teams like New Zealand and Australia, but we didn't have one back then."

She added, "Harmanpreet brought a vibe, that yes, we are Indian players, but we can also hit big shots. She started with a six, but that six was heard till 2017, when she scored 171 in the World Cup semi-final. Such moments are rare, and that one changed everything."

Malhotra further said, "When we talk about men's cricket, we always recall Kapil Dev's 175 - it transcends generations. I think Harmanpreet's 171 will be that story for women's cricket. That's where the change began, in our thinking, our confidence, and our belief that women's cricket truly existed at the world stage."

She concluded, "After 2017, when we returned home as runners-up, there was noise, recognition, and pride. People started talking about women's cricket. And it was all because of Harmanpreet Kaur."