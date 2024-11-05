India captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the joint ninth spot while opener Smriti Mandhana remained fourth in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings, released in Dubai on Tuesday. Kaur, who played an important part in her team's six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third ODI of their ICC Women's Championship series in Ahmedabad, had slipped three slots after the first two matches. However, her 59 not out off 63 balls pushed her back into the top 10. Left-hander Mandhana, who won the player of the match award for her knock of 100, added 23 rating points to reach a tally of 728, just five less than Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu in the list led by Natalie Sciver-Brunt of England with 760 rating points.

Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia moved up from 48th to 45th after chipping in with 35 runs, while for New Zealand, Brooke Halliday's knock of 86 lifted her 12 spots to 24th position and Georgia Plimmer's 39 runs took her from 85th to 74th position.

In the bowling chart, seasoned spinner Deepti Sharma gained important rating points after helping India win the series 2-1.

Deepti, who had already attained a career-high 687 rating points last week while consolidating her second place among bowlers, added 16 more to reach 703 rating points after her haul of 3/39 to hold on to the second spot.

England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone enjoys a huge lead at the top with 770 rating points.

India pacer Renuka Singh was up four places to 32nd while Saima Thakor (up 20 places to joint-77th) and Priya Mishra (up six places to 83rd) also progressed.

India are placed in third position in the ICC Women's Championship standings with 25 points while New Zealand are sixth with 20 from 21.

Australia and England are at the top with 28 points each, from 18 and 21 matches, respectively.

