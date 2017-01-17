Harmanpreet Kaur Reported For Conduct Breach During Women's Big Bash League

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India women's cricket team in the Asia Cup, was charged on Tuesday with breaching the Cricket Australia (CA) Code of Conduct during a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match between Sydney Thunders and Hobart Hurricanes at Hobart. Harmanpreet, the first Indian woman to play in the Australian T-20 league, was reported for breaching Article 2.1.2 of the Code of Conduct - abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match, which is a Level 1 offence. This happened after she was dismissed for 6 during her franchise Thunders' six-wicket loss.

As per the CA Code of Conduct, the match referee Roy Loh considered the umpires' written report and the proposed sanction was a reprimand.

However, as Harmanpreet accepted the sanction in regards to the incident, there was no hearing required.

The 27-year-old was named captain of the India women's T20 team in the home series against the West Indies and the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Thailand last year. The Indian Team had won the Asia cup.

Harmanpreet, 27, is the first Indian woman cricketer to sign with an overseas Twenty20 league after the Board of Control for Cricket in India gave permission for women cricketers to sign overseas contracts. She has represented India in 58 ODIs, 68 T20Is and two Test matches.

In the Women's Big Bash League, Harmanpreet has scored 216 runs at 43.20 with a highest score of 47 not out while taking six wickets at an average of 15.50.