History was made by Australian batter of Indian origin, Harjas Singh, on Saturday, as he slammed an astounding triple century in limited-overs grade cricket. The Australian batter, playing for Western Suburbs against the Sydney Cricket Club at Pattern Park, made the entire cricket world stand up and take notice of his blitz. Harjas became the first-ever cricketer to score a triple ton in the limited-overs format of grade-level cricket.

He scored a mind-boggling knock of 314 runs off just 141 balls, an innings laced with a remarkable 35 sixes. The knock sees him find himself on a rare and elite list of cricketers. He now stands alongside only Phil Jaques (321) and Victor Trumper (335) as the three players to have registered triple centuries in New South Wales Premier first-grade cricket.

The young star, who was born in Sydney, Australia, has his roots in India. His parents are of Indian origin and migrated from Chandigarh to Sydney in 2000. Harjas had also turned heads in the 2024 U-19 World Cup final between India and Australia in South Africa. He had scored 55 runs off 64 balls in that match. This was the highest score for Australia in that match and helped them set a total of 253 runs.

Dead set carnage from Harjas Singh for Wests today. https://t.co/i6CjWS03K1 pic.twitter.com/vyTnwzWRma — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) October 4, 2025

Commenting on his record-breaking feat, Harjas shared his thoughts with Fox Cricket: "Definitely, that's the cleanest ball-striking I've ever done, for sure. It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special," he said.

He further reflected on his focus and preparation, adding: "I've missed out the last season or two, worrying about stuff outside my own game. But I feel like I've brought myself to just worrying about what's going on with my own game."

The triple hundred could see Harjas taking a significant leap forward in his cricketing career. Some of his teammates like Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Mahli Beardmann, and Oliver Peake have already progressed to state-level teams, while Konstas has also made his Test debut.

Harjas's explosive triple century certainly gives the Australian selectors another promising batter to unleash on the global stage.