Pakistan's star Haris Rauf violently pushed New Zealand batter Finn Allen during a Big Bash League game on Saturday, but what transpired right after that left everyone in splits. At the end of the third over of the Perth Scorchers' chase, Allen was going to have a chat with his fellow batter Josh Inglis toward the striker's end. Melbourne Stars pacer Rauf, who had just finished his over, was walking toward the umpire to get his jersey back. As both players crossed paths, Rauf gave the New Zealand star a strong shove on the shoulder.

It all went well as Allen knew that Rauf's intentional push was nothing more than just a funny act. The New Zealand batter responded to it with a laugh, and so did Rauf. Seconds later, the two players shook hands and patted each other.

Watch it here:

"Hang on!"



All's well that ends well between Haris Rauf and Finn Allen. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/wVCAFnQJFm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2026

In November last year, Haris Rauf was fined for "bringing the game into disrepute" during the Asia Cup in September with the player also copping a two-ODI suspension for accumulating four demerit points during the tournament.

He was handed financial penalties of 30 per cent of his match fee for two incidents in two separate games against India, leading to a two-match ban.

Rauf accumulated four demerit points for the two incidents which were converted into two suspension points as per ICC rules.

In the September 14 game, the pacer was found guilty of offensive gestures depicting a plane crash, mocking the Indian military action under Operation Sindoor and alluding to the Pakistani claims that six Indian fighter jets were downed by it during the showdown.

He repeated the same gesture on September 28 while fielding near the boundary line trying to instigate a group of Indian fans.

(With PTI Inputs)