San Francisco Unicorns pacer Haris Rauf was involved in a feisty encounter with MI New York batter Tajinder Singh during their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 encounter on Monday (IST). The incident happened after the final ball of the 15th over of MI's innnings, eventually leading to Rauf and Tajinder sharing a laugh. Tajinder, who was yet to open his account, was hit on the pads after Rauf fired a yorker. The umpire shook his head despite a confident appeal from the Unincorn players, including Rauf.

After his appeal was ignored, Rauf quickly turned back, picked up the ball and looked ready to fire the ball back in case Tajinder was out of his crease.

Rauf decided not to release the ball, seeing Tajinder inside the popping crease. However, the batter quickly backpedalled with a hand up to protect himself just in case the baller released the ball.

It's getting a little hot out there pic.twitter.com/VIGS4m1uPW — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 16, 2025

Coming back to the match, a momentum-shifting knock from Hassan Khan, followed by a match-turning half-century from Xavier Bartlett, ensured San Francisco Unicorns beat MI New York by three wickets to secure their third successive win of MLC 2025.

However, it was a quick-fire knock from Hassan Khan (43 in 17 balls) at a crucial juncture of the match that turned the tide and brought the Unicorns right back into the game. Khan hit two fours and five sixes, including 17 runs from Ehsan Adil in an over.

Hassan Khan's departure in the 12th over provided a window of opportunity for New York to come back into the game. But Bartlett had other plans. The Aussie all-rounder smashed Bracewell for three sixes in the 15th over, dropping the required run rate from 11 to 8 RPO. It didn't end there.

Rauf continued his wicket-taking run, grabbing two scalps while Hassan Khan grabbed two before Pollard hit him for four maximums.

MI New York will face Seattle Orcas on Wednesday, while SF Unicorns will head to Dallas for their next game against Texas Super Kings on Friday at the same venue.

(With ANI Inputs)