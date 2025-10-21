Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma were spotted at a Diwali celebration in coordinated red traditional outfits. There has been a lot of speculation over their relationship and their picture has set social media abuzz. Hardik announced his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024 and in the recent past, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding his relationship with Mahieka. While Hardik was wearing a red kurta for the Diwali event, Mahieka was in a red Bandhani salwar suit. Their alleged relationship made headlines earlier this month when videos of them together at the Mumbai airport went viral on social media. Hardik also posted a picture with her on his official handle.

Mahieka Sharma has done ads for big names like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In the fashion world, she has walked for or worked with some of India's top designers such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 during the pandemic and announced their separation in July last year, after several months of rumours.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

He added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.