Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to action in excellent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26. In two matches, Pandya has shone with both bat and ball for Baroda, smashing a match-winning 42-ball 77 in one match and conceding just 16 runs in four overs with the ball in the second. In the latter game, Pandya failed to make a big impression with the bat, getting out for 10. However, after being dismissed by Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi, he shared a heartwarming moment with the bowler that has gone viral on social media.

Batting in the seventh over, Pandya mistimed a delivery by Bishnoi and got caught out. As Bishnoi raised his arms to celebrate, Pandya joined in.

Before walking off, Pandya humorously gave Bishnoi a hug for getting his wicket, and the two shared a warm embrace.

WATCH:

Hardik Pandya & Ravi Bishnoi cute moment

Bishnoi took the wicket of HP and they hugged

pic.twitter.com/88IfFhRLdS — Rohan Gangta (@rohangangta) December 4, 2025

Pandya's good form comes at just the right time for Team India, as he has been included in the squad for a five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9.

Meanwhile, Pandya's return to cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was met with immense fanfare, prompting organisers to shift the Baroda-Gujarat fixture to a high-capacity stadium.

The match, originally scheduled at the Gymkhana Ground, was relocated to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, known for hosting major international matches and IPL fixtures. It provided stronger security architecture and greater crowd-handling capacity, making it the preferred choice for a turnout of this scale.

Officials confirmed that the decision was taken after unusually large gatherings of fans were recorded near team hotels, practice nets, and ticket counters - far exceeding typical domestic tournament turnout. In Baroda's previous game against Punjab, play was interrupted multiple times due to pitch invasions as fans rushed out to meet Pandya.

The surge, organisers said, was driven entirely by the excitement to watch Hardik Pandya, whose star power continues to attract fans in overwhelming numbers.

"The enthusiasm for Hardik Pandya is unbelievable. Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium," a senior organising official said.

Pandya returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff on Tuesday and smashed a 42-ball 77 not out for Baroda as the team chased down a 223-run target against Punjab to clinch their second consecutive victory at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

With IANS inputs