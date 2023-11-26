Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed a sensational move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, according to sources. Pandya was included in the retention list given by GT but the trade was completed after the initial deadline for retention ended. While the retention deadline ended on November 26, the trading window will be open till December 12 and as a result, this trade can be completed. It is believed to be an all-cash deal and no other player was involved in the trade for Pandya.

Pandya had played seven seasons of IPL for Mumbai before being released prior to the 2022 season. After joining Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the side to back-to-back IPL finals, including earning them the trophy in their debut season.

England pacer Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are big players who were released from the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Last season, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances. In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Among other players released are Indian players, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal. Sandeep Warrier, brought as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah last year, also has been released.

South African youngsters Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen and Australian pacer Riley Meredith have also been released.

MI has retained its core set of players and talents like Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod etc.

In the last season, MI reached playoffs. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

(With ANI inputs)