Hardik Pandya, who became father on Thursday, seems to be enjoying this new responsibility as he shared a picture on his Instagram story shopping for his new-born baby. Tagging his partner Natasa Stankovic in his latest Instagram story, Hardik wrote: "Baby's dippers are on the way". In the picture, Hardik can be seen sitting in the driver's seat, with baby diapers lying on the back seat of his car. The Indian all-rounder took to Instagram to share that he and his Serbian partner Natasa Stankovic have become proud parents of a baby boy. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Hardik wrote on Instagram, sharing the picture of his new-born son.

Photo Credit: Instagram

From his engagement to Natasa's pregnancy, Hardik shared each and every personal news with his fans and well-wishers on his social media platforms.

Hardik had made his engagement news public on January 1 earlier this year and then in May broke the news of Natasa's pregnancy. A day before Natasa gave birth to the child, Hardik had even shared the picture with his partner on their way to the hospital.

Hardik has been away from cricket for a long while now, first due to an injury and then with the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, all this is set to change in coming months as he will be back in action representing his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder, who has been a key part of the record IPL champions, will once again play an important role in their title defence, which is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).