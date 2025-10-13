Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya seemingly celebrated his 32nd birthday on October 11th with his new girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer, in a holiday mood after Team India's triumphant Asia Cup 2025 triumph, shared pictures of his birthday celebrations at a scenic beach location, reportedly in the Maldives, on Instagram, leaving fans in a frenzy. Maheika, whose relationship with the Team India all-rounder looks official, could be spotted in the pictures shared by Hardik on social media. The celebration seemed like an intimate one, with the couple celebrating the occasion on a private getaway.

Since the rumours of his relationship with Mahieka emerged, Hardik has posted several photos with the model, including a cosy picture of them on the beach with his arm around her shoulder, and another of them dressed up for a night out.

The posts Hardik shared on Instagram also featured glimpses of a chocolate birthday cake, thoughtful surprises planned for him, and a serene video of the couple walking hand-in-hand along the beach.

Some of the pictures Hardik shared also featured his son, Agastya, his mother, and grandmother, indicating a blend of family and new romantic moments.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and influencer who has worked with some of the top Indian fashion designers. The couple had been rumoured to be dating for a while, and their first public appearance together was just before the birthday trip at the Mumbai airport.

Mahieka was named the Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024. She has also been recognised by magazines like Elle as the Model of the Season.

Mahieka has also worked in music videos, short films. Her portfolio includes major ad campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.