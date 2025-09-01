The nearly 2-decade old Indian Premeir League (IPL) slapgat controversy became a big talking point on social media as the league's former chairman, Lalit Modi, leaked the unseen video of the incident on social media. Lalit Modi appeared on Michael Clarke's 'Beyond 23' podcast, where the infamous incident was discussed. While the news of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth is public knowledge, the video of the incident had never surfaced on social media. However, Lalit Modi decided to release the same in public domain, triggering a huge controversy.

While Sreesanth's wife has already slammed Lalit Modi over the release of the video on the internet, Harbhajan has also lambasted the former IPL chairman for his 'selfish motives' that prompted him to leak the controversial video.

"The way the video has been leaked, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it," Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.

Lalit Modi released an unseen video of Bhajji–Sreesanth slapgate. pic.twitter.com/nH5vhpLyAe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 29, 2025

The former India spinner has time and again maintained how sorry he was for the act. Harbhajan has apologised to Sreesanth for the slap on multiple occasions, and it's all well between the two now. However, the episode took a fresh turn in the minds of cricket fans after Lalit Modi released the 18-year-old video on social media.

"I feel bad for whatever happened. We were playing, and everyone had things going on in their mind. Mistakes happened, and we do feel ashamed about it," he added.

"Yes, the video has gone viral. It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes, and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan was suspended for 11 games after the IPL slapgate scandal in the 2008 edition.