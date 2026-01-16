Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar stirred controversy by indicating that Virat Kohli plays the ODI format because it is "easy". Kohli retired from T20Is in 2024 and from Tests the following year. He, however, remains active in one-dayers at the highest level. As the player continues to pile runs in ODIs, Manjrekar suggested that the batter adopted the easy path by continuing to play 50-over cricket and hanging up his boots in Tests, the format in which he was struggling the most.

"A lot of people have asked me why I keep saying ODI cricket is easy for top-order batters. Go back a few years in Indian cricket and look at the guys who were opening for India for a long time in 50-over cricket. Those batters were middle-order batters in Test cricket. They were not very keen to open in Test cricket or bat in the top three. They were very happy to play at No. 4, 5, 6," Manjrekar had said in an Instagram video.

"But come one day cricket, they were almost desperate to bat in the top three and open. Therein lies the answer as to why I believe it's easy for top order batters, because everybody is queuing up to bat in the top three. The first advantage you get when you are opening in 50-overs cricket or batting at No. 3, there's no four slips and a gully. And you know when a bowler is running in, he's not really coming in to get you out. He's just trying to make sure you don't get 10-15 runs an over," he added.

Harbhajan Singh has backed Kohli, responding to the statement made by Manjrekar. The former India spinner said that we should enjoy the game of Kohli, irrespective of the format he is playing.

"If it was so easy to score runs in any format, then everyone would have made it. Let's just enjoy what people are doing. They are playing well, winning games, scoring runs, and taking wickets. That's all that matters. It doesn't matter who plays which format. Virat, whether he plays in one format or all formats, has been a fantastic player and a big time match winner for India," the former India spinner said as quoted by Sportstar.

"They inspire the next generation. Manjrekar has his own way of thinking. The way I see it is that Virat and these players have played a major role to take this game forward," Harbhajan added.