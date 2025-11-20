Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh shook hands with Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. Harbhajan, who is the captain of Aspin Stallions, exchanged pleasantries with the Pakistan cricketer during his side's match against Northern Warriors. It was a big moment considering the fact that India cricketers refused to shake hands with Pakistan players during the Men's Asia Cup as well as the Women's ODI World Cup following the Pahalgam terror attacks. Harbhajan, along with a number of senior India cricketers, also refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends.

Coming to the match, Northern Warriors registered a narrow 4-run victory after they posted a total of 114 and Stallions could only manage to score 110 in the 10 overs.

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh said that under-prepared and excessively bowler-friendly surfaces like the one used at Eden Gardens, prevent the genuine development of players.

India slipped to a 30-run defeat while chasing 124 in the first Test against South Africa as the game ended inside three days.

"They have completely destroyed Test cricket. Rest in peace Test cricket," Singh, said on his YouTube channel.

"The kind of work they have done, the kind of pitches that have been made for so many years now, I have been seeing it. No one talks about it because it is fine, the team is winning, someone is taking wickets, someone is becoming great by taking those wickets.

"So everyone feels everything is going well. But I feel that this practice has not started today. It has been going on for many years, and I feel it is the wrong way of playing," added Singh who had taken 13 wickets at same venue in India's famous 2001 win over Australia.

(With PTI inputs)