Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh could reportedly be in running for a position in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report by The Indian Express. The report claimed that Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has nominated him as their representative in the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting is scheduled to take place in September and a major agenda will be to fill the vacant posts that include the President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. The report further claimed that elections may continue to be a 'formality' and the BCCI is likely to make the appointments after 'discussions'. While there was no confirmation, the report said that Harbhajan could be up for one of the roles after his nomination.

The report also listed out of the nomainations from various state cricket boards.

"Karnataka State Cricket Association has decided to nominate Raghuram Bhatt as their representative, while Mumbai Cricket Association has nominated Sanjay Naik. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association has nominated former IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, whereas Rajeev Shukla will be the representative from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. Jaydev Shah has been nominated by the Saurashtra Cricket Association, and Pranav Amin will represent Baroda. Tamil Nadu has nominated its secretary, RI Palani".

Harbhajan is a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Aam Aadmi Party and he has also served as an advisor to the PCA. Earlier, Harbhajan opened up about India playing the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan amid rising political tensions. "India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the Operation Sindoor everyone said there should be no cricket and no business," Harbhajan told the media during a Society magazine event. "We were playing the (World Championship of) Legends, we did not play that match (against Pakistan)," he added.