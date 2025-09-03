Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday posted a video where a flood-affected family in Punjab was seen serving refreshments to the volunteers. Harbhajan praised the "spirit of Punjab", highlighting how the family, despite losing everything in the floods, decided to serve freshly-prepared tea to the volunteers, who were there to deliver relief materials to them. The floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock, according to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian.

"When volunteers went to deliver relief materials, the flood-affected family despite having lost almost everything prepared tea and served it to the volunteers in return. That's the spirit of Panjab. Rab de bande," Harbhajan captioned the video.

When volunteers went to deliver relief materials, the flood-affected family despite having lost almost everything prepared tea and served it to the volunteers in return. That's the spirit of Panjab. Rab de bande. #Punjab #PunjabFloods pic.twitter.com/EVdCuHlKuP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 3, 2025

On Tuesday, India Test captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday expressed anguish over the large-scale devastation caused by floods in his home state of Punjab due to incessant rainfall.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gill wrote, "Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we'll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people."

To provide immediate relief, the state government has established 129 relief camps, which are sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

A total of 1,044 villages have been affected so far, with Gurdaspur reporting the highest number at 321, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82).

Gurdaspur remains the worst-affected district with nearly 1.45 lakh people impacted. Other severely affected districts include Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562). To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

(With ANI Inputs)