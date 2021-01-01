Currently on a break from cricket due to his marriage to Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to wish everyone on the New Year 2021. The duo tied the knot on December 22, and had kept their fans updated through social media. The spinner was recently in Australia as part of India's ODI and T20I squads. He departed for his home after the T20I series. He took to Twitter to post a photo with his wife and captioned it as, "Happy new year".

Happy new year pic.twitter.com/glWBsINLME — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 1, 2021

The fans responded to his post well, with many pointing out the romance between Chahal and his wife. One commented, "Wow... Cuteness Overloaded...What A Sweet LOVABLE Relationship... Happy New Year..lots Of Love for you...This Picture Says Your Carrying Relationship...Many More Wickets come for You Chahal Brother..."

Chahal got engaged to his partner Dhanashree in August this year. She also travelled with him to United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the bowler played in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

He was recently in Australia for India's cricket tour and was part of the limited-overs squads. India lost the ODI series, but staged a comeback to win the T20I series.

During the first T20I, he came on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and put in a top-notch display. He helped India win the fixture and was also named Man of the Match.

Team India are currently in Australia for the four-match Test series. The visitors lost the first Test match in Adelaide by eight wickets. Led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India bounced back to win the second Test match in Melbourne and level the series. Rahane also scored a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah put in top-notch displays.

The third Test match begins on January 7, and is scheduled to be played in Sydney. Rohit Sharma has completed his self-isolation period and is expected to feature in the third Test match.