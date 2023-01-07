Pakistan managed to draw the second Test match against New Zealand and most of the credit for that goes to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, as he played a gem of a knock to help his team not just avoid defeat but also come within striking distance of winning the match. Sarfaraz scored 118 runs, his fourth Test century to guide Pakistan out of trouble as they were tottering at 80/5 at one time, as the series ended in a 0-0 draw.

Immediately after the match, Pakistan's interim chief selector Shahid Afridi congratulated Sarfaraz for his innings but made it clear that it was Mohammad Rizwan who was the team's number one choice for white-ball cricket.

“I'm very happy that Saifi has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs,” Shahid Afridi said in the press conference.

“God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he's tired, we'll then consider other options. Let's not mix someone's Test performance with that of limited overs.”

It was a comeback series for Sarfaraz, who played his 50h Test during the 1st match against New Zealand. After his efforts, Rizwan congratulated him on twitter.

"Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hardwork and belief in Allah get you. Mujhe Saifi bhai k Man of the Series hone se aisi hi khushi jase ye mujhe mila ho. Balnk yaqeenan us se bhi zada. Khush rahain @SarfarazA_54 bhai.”

