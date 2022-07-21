As Pakistan chased down 342 to win the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja hailed the victory and said they "proved the world wrong". Pakistan's chase was the highest successful chase in the venue's history. This #teamPakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did !! Great run chase," Raja tweeted. He also praised skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique, who scored magnificent centuries for Pakistan in the match.

"Congrats @babarazam258. And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28. So calm and organised and classy," the PCB chief wrote in his tweet.

This #teamPakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did !! Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 .And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28 . So calm and organised and classy. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 20, 2022

While Babar Azam's valiant 119 ensured Pakistan conceded only a four-run first-innings lead, Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 in their second essay to guide them home with four wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat, but were bundled out for 222 as Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets.

Prabath Jayasuriya then ran through Pakistan's batting order, and it was only Babar Azam's century and Naseem Shah's defiant 52-ball vigil that helped the visitors avoid getting bowled out for cheap and put 218 on the board.

Given they were 85/7 at one stage, it was a remarkable recovery led by the imperious Pakistan skipper.

Sri Lanka, however, came back strong with the bat and looked to have set a big enough target for Pakistan.

Dinesh Chandimal was stranded on 94, while Oshada Fernando (64) and Kusal Mendis (76) hit half-centuries as they were bowled out for 337.

Promoted

Pakistan's chase was steered by Shafique, who batted through and hit the winning runs, while Babar Azam again played a crucial 55-run knock. Mohammad Rizwan too chipped in with a crucial 40-run innings.

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. They will now face off in the second Test in Colombo.