A green-top pitch will be on offer for Bengal-Saurashtra Ranji Trophy summit clash beginning in Kolkata on Thursday. Pace bowling has been Bengal's main strength with the troika of Akash Deep (37), Ishan Porel (24) and Mukesh Kumar (18) accounting for the most number of wickets this season. Two days ahead of the match, the Eden Gardens centre strip sported a green cover and Cricket Association of Bengal pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said there would be no "further trimming".

"Our pace bowling is much better than Saurashtra and we will have a similar grass cover on the pitch, there is no further scope for trimming," Mukherjee told reporters.

Asked whether toss would be a factor, he said: "As always, the first and the last hour at Eden Gardens are crucial when wicket aids seam movement.

"It would be no different this time. Toss won't be a big advantage. Luck has been with the Bengal side this season, and I hope they win the title this time." Two-time champions Bengal are yet to win the Ranji Trophy since 1989-90. Since then, they have made the final four times, the last being in 2019-20 when they lost to Saurashtra.

Bengal's last Ranji triumph also had come at the Eden Gardens and they would look to end the prolonged drought, with a 'sweet revenge' against Saurashtra.

1990 Ranji winning captain Sambaran to ring Eden Bell

Captain of the 1989-90 triumph Sambaran Banerjee would ring the 'Eden Bell' to signal the start of the match on Thursday, president Snehasish Ganguly said.

Snehasish was also a member of that side along with his younger brother Sourav Ganguly who is currently in the UK.

"We have invited all the Ranji Trophy winning members and they would be present during the match. Sourav is expected to be back on February 18 and he would also be present," Snehasish said.

To make the occasion special, the CAB would throw open certain gates of Eden Gardens.

"The lower tiers of B C blocks and K L blocks on either side of the clubhouse would be thrown open to the general public who want to come and cheer for their home side. We want people to come and support us in numbers." The gates through which the spectators will enter are 3 and 4 for B and C blocks and 14 and 17 for K and L blocks.

