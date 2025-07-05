Day 2 of the of the ongoing second Test between Australia and West Indies ended on a perfectly balanced note at the St Georges in Grenada. After bowling out the hosts for 253, the Aussies lost their two wickets in their second innings with only 12 runs on the board, before the stumps were called. However, in this action-packed day, Australia skipper Pat Cummins marvelous catch to dismiss Keacy Carty became the biggest highlight of the day and left the fans stunned.

In the ninth over of West Indies' innings, Carty tried to play a defensive shot on a cracking delivery from Cummins. The ball hit the edge of the bat and then touched Carty's pads and looked like it would crash in the no-man's land.

However, Cummins ran from the bowlers end, dived forward and then firmly placed his fingers below before the ball touched the ground. The commentators were left surprised and even the on-field umpires sent the decision to the TV umpire, who then took some time and declared Carty out.

CUMMINS, YOU BEAUTY



Pat Cummins pulls off a diving, one-handed caught & bowled screamer to dismiss Keacy Carty #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/0JxwJaz16t — FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2025

The video of this dismissal went viral on social media as fans termed it as "Greatest catch ever."

One of the greatest catch ever -Pat Cummins, captain pic.twitter.com/NwhFh4j6hc — Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) July 4, 2025

What a catch — Abhijit Ganjare (@GanjareAbhijit) July 5, 2025

Early strikes by Jayden Seales in the second innings left the second Test evenly poised with Australia stuttering to 12 for two at the close of play on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada on Friday.

Having been held up by the home side's lower order before eventually taking a first innings lead of 33, the visitors will resume on the third morning ahead by 45 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Seales, who continues to impress on his return to full fitness after a succession of injuries stalled his progress following his Test debut in 2021, removed openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja in successive overs to deepen Australia's concerns about the fragility of their top-order batting.

In dismissals which have become repetitive for the two players, Konstas dragged a delivery onto his stumps while Khawaja was palpably leg-before for the third consecutive innings.

Cameron Green, who has so far failed to impress in the number three position in this series, survived to the close with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon for company.

Lyon was the most successful of the Australian bowlers in the West Indies first innings total of 253.

His three wickets at a cost of 75 runs included top-scorer Brandon King, who made amends for a nightmarish debut Test - with the bat and in the field - in Barbados last week with a fluent 75 off 108 balls with three sixes and eight fours.

(With AFP Inputs)